Shaam to play one of Vijay’s siblings in Thalapathy 66

Chennai: On Saturday, reports from K’town surfaced that actor Shaam, who is known for his films 12B, Iyarkkai and Hey Nee Romba Azhaga Irukka will be playing Vijay’s brother in Thalapathy 66. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film was launched a few days ago in Chennai with Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. “Shaam plays one of Vijay’s eldest siblings in the movie. There is another elder brother for Vijay in the film and it has been kept under the wraps,” said a source in the know. Actor Sarathkumar will be playing Vijay’s dad in the family entertainer. It is worth mentioning that actor Shaam had played a minor role in Vijay’s Khushi in 2000. Thaman has been roped in to compose music while Prakash Raj is reported to play another crucial role in the movie.