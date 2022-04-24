HBDVarunDhawan: Smashing dance steps by B'town star that makes you groove

1. Chunar – ‘ABCD 2’
The emotional song can touch the core of your heart with its high resonant music, beautiful lyrics and ever melodious voice of Arijit Singh. Depicting mother’s love, the song sees Varun acing the performance with contemporary moves and swirls on the floor. The song is from 2015 dance-musical film ‘ABCD 2’, that also featured Prabhu Deva, Shraddha Kapoor, Lauren Gottlieb and others apart from Varun Dhawan.
2. Tamma Tamma Again – ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’
Varun Dhawan, in ‘Tamma Tamma Again’ is the perfect example of how a remix of a Bollywood classic can make a mark on screen.
Featuring Alia Bhatt, and Varun, the song is from their romantic film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. The two perfectly aced the signature steps performed by Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in their 1989 film ‘Thanedaar’.
3. Husnn Hai Suhana – ‘Coolie No. 1’
When the song released, everyone wondered if another remix to the Bollywood classic would make the cut. But when it’s Varun Dhawan, you know you won’t be disappointed as an audience. The new version of ‘Husnn Hai Suhana’ is from 2020 romantic-comedy film ‘Coolie No. 1’ starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The movie is a remake of 1995 movie of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.
4. Palat – ‘Main Tera Hero’
Source: YoutubeIf you are a true Bollywood fan, then you might not have missed shaking a leg on the song atleast once. Crooned by Arijit Singh, the peppy dance number is from 2014 romantic-comedy film ‘Main Tera Hero’that featured Varun, Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles.
5. Lagdi Lahore Di – ‘Street Dancer 3D’
Crooned by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, the dance number is from 2020 dance-musical film ‘Street Dancer 3D’.
The music has been adapted from Randhawa’s original 2017 hit song of the same name. ‘Street Dancer 3D’features Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and others in the lead roles.
By acing these different styles of dance forms, Varun proved that there is nothing he cannot do. Many of his dance steps were even copied by several wedding choreographers.Varun Dhawan celebrates 35th birthday on 'Bawaal' film set