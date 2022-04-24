HBDVarunDhawan: Smashing dance steps by B'town star that makes you groove

Varun Dhawan, in ‘Tamma Tamma Again’ is the perfect example of how a remix of a Bollywood classic can make a mark on screen.

Featuring Alia Bhatt, and Varun, the song is from their romantic film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. The two perfectly aced the signature steps performed by Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in their 1989 film ‘Thanedaar’.