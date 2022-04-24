AR Rahman says he's now discovering Hindi film music of 50s, 60s

Mumbai: Music maestro AR Rahman has entertained the audience with his music, not only in India but across the borders. On 'The Kapil Sharma Show', he opened up about the music maestros who inspired him.

While appearing as a special guest to promote the upcoming movie 'Heropanti 2' with director Ahmed Khan, and lead actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, the Academy Award winning music composer also shared his views on the present generation of musicians

While sharing about who all inspired him, AR Rahman says: "There are many people actually. I have been discovering the old music now like Madan Mohan sahab, SD Burman sahab, Hridaynath Mangeshkar and all the greats. I think in today's time the music is very interesting, it serves the movie but the musicality I think is definitely from the 60's and 50's period. The lyrics and the tune of the singer and everything is like a university by itself."

He further spoke about the today's generation of music composers and too few names, saying: "The younger generation of course like Shankar, Amit Trivedi, Vishal - Shekhar. Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil composers, bursting with talent."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.