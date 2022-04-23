Will Smith spotted at private airport in Mumbai: Check pics

A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards.

While accepting his first-ever Oscar for best actor (leading role) in 'King Richard', Smith apologized to the Academy and fellow nominees but did not mention Rock.

However, after receiving backlash for his disorderly behaviour, Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock and Academy on his social media handle.

On March 29, there was a short virtual meeting between Smith, Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, initiated by Smith. A few hours later, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, claiming he "willfully accept any and all consequences for my conduct."

Soon after the Academy's statement, Smith resigned from his AMPAS membership and the Academy continued its investigation. The Academy then moved up its meeting, where it banned Smith from its events for the next 10 years.