Cinestars, sports celebs root for ‘paw’-dorable family entertainer ‘Oh My Dog’

CHENNAI: 'Oh My Dog', a sensitive tale about a pup Simba and a lad Arjun (Arnav Vijay), is winning audience's hearts.

The screen story features three generations of actors from the same family - veteran actor Vijay Kumar, his son Arun Vijay and grandson Arnav Vijay, who makes his acting debut.

Following its worldwide release on Prime Video on Thursday, the film is garnering love from the audience. Meanwhile, industry and sports celebs are also taking to their social media handles to share their thoughts about the film.

On Thursday, South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes tweeted to Suriya saying, "As a pet lover, am looking forward to watching this movie."