Tabu unveils her 'petrified' look from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

"A devil or an angel? Or somewhere in between...," Tabu captioned the post, garnering a lot of comments and likes from the social media users.

Reacting to Tabu's look, actor Sikander Kher commented, "As always looking forward to your work." "Woah!!! What a look," a netizen commented.

A day ago, the makers dropped Kiara Advani's first look from the film, in which she will be seen essaying the role of Reet. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007. Actor Kartik Aaryan has stepped into the shoes of Akshay Kumar for the new version.