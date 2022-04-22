Nelson in Beast mode! It’s Dhanush after Rajini

CHENNAI: Director Nelson Dilipkumar is known for narrating scripts in advance for his upcoming films. He had narrated the script of Beast to Vijay while shooting for Doctor and met Rajini for Thalaivar169 while shooting for Beast. Nelson had told DT Next that it was in fact Vijay who suggested Nelson to narrate a one-liner to Rajinikanth while the shoot of Beast was in progress.

We all know that Nelson will be directing Rajinikanth in his 169th film that will go on floors in July. The exclusive update we have is that Nelson will direct Dhanush after completing Thalaivar 169. “Nelson and Dhanush met a few months ago where he had pitched a one-liner to the actor. Dhanush liked it and expressed his interest to work with the director. However, things are in a premature stage. The producer for the film hasn’t been decided yet and Dhanush, too, has Thiruchitrambalam, Naane Varuven, Vaathi and Captain Miller. His project with Nelson will take off only upon the completion of Captain Miller with Arun Matheswaran. Meanwhile, Nelson will complete Thalaivar 169 before sending a bound script to Dhanush,” a source in the tinseltown told DT Next.