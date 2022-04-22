Cinema

Is there any chance in IPL? Aamir Khan asks fans in viral video

He further continued hinting and said that he would narrate a story on April 28.
Screengrab from the video @aamirkhanproductions
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Aamir Khan, who has been active on the official Instagram account of Aamir Khan Productions posted a video of him playing cricket. He knocked a ball and jovially asked his fans, "IPL mein chance hai kya (is there any chance to play in the IPL)".

On the work front, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie was set to release on 14th April 2022, but to avoid clash with KGF Chapter 2, Laal Singh Chaddha was postponed to 11 August 2022.

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan IPL Video
Aamir Khan upcoming movies
Aamir Khan movies

