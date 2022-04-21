Shiva Nirvana’s family entertainer starring Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha launched

CHENNAI: At the launch event, the first clap was sounded by Harish Shankar, the camera was switched on by Buchi Babu Sana, the script was handed over by Mythri producers to Shiva Nirvana. The first shot was directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Vijay is currently awaiting the release of powerful action entertainer, Liger. He previously collaborated with Samantha for Mahanati and he is set to share the screen with her again for a family entertainer.

Mythri Movie Makers had previously worked with Vijay for Dear Comrade and the new project will mark their coming together again. Same with Samantha, they worked for Rangasthalam and now coming together again. The first shooting schedule will commence in Kashmir in a couple of days. Post this schedule, the unit will be moving to Hyderabad,Vizag and Alleppey for the forthcoming schedules.

Cast - Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Saranya