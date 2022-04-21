Postpartum isn’t glamorous but can be beautiful: Kajal's first post after giving birth

MUMBAI: On Thursday, the actress, who penned a beautiful note on the birth of her son, shared her most satisfying experience of holding her son, Neil, silent moments, sweet cuddles and postpartum.

"Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time," she wrote on her Instagram handle.

Talking about postpartum, the actress said that it could not be glamour but can surely be beautiful.

"Of course it’s not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you’re doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety.

"But it’s also moments like these -Sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other’s eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments when it’s just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other and navigating this wonderful journey together," she concluded.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020 in a small private ceremony that was attended by only their immediate families.

The couple, who seem to be made for each other, have won the hearts of crores of fans of the actress.