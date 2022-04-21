Howzzat: Jonty Rhodes keen to watch Suriya's 'Oh My Dog'

Chennai: Actor Suriya on Thursday thanked ex-South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes for expressing a desire to watch 'Oh My Dog' that has been produced by his firm 2D Entertainment.

Director Sarov Shanmugam's 'Oh My Dog', featuring actors Arun Vijay, Arnav Vijay and Mahima Nambiar in the lead, released on Prime Video on Friday. The film has been produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment.

The Tamil entertainer is an emotional story about a kid called Arjun (Arnav Vijay) and his pup called Simba.

On Thursday, Jonty Rhodes tweeted to Suriya saying, "As a pet lover, am looking forward to watching this movie."

Suriya replied to Jonty's tweet on Friday saying, "Thanks a lot!! Big fan Jonty Rhodes! I'm sure your daughter India Rhodes will like it too!!"