Akshay apologises for endorsing paan brand, says will donate fee to 'worthy cause'

Kumar said he has decided to ''step back'' from the brand and would now be donating his entire fee towards a ''worthy cause''. ''I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association...

''With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause''.

Kumar said the brand might continue airing the ads till the ''legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me''.

''But I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,'' he added.

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also withdrawn from an advertising campaign of a paan masala brand and said he had returned the money he had received for promoting it.