On Aishwarya-Abhishek's wedding anniversary, a timeline of their relationship

Mumbai: On April 20, 2007, Bollywood's power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exchanged their wedding vows, leaving the entire nation in awe of them.

After a touching proposal, the grand wedding was hailed as the decade's best 'star wedding.' In times when there were no social media hashtags and minute-to-minute social media coverage, people around the country remained glued to their television screens just to get a glimpse of the bride and groom. From their proposal to welcoming their first child, here's a timeline of the adorable couple's relationship.

The first meeting As revealed by Abhishek, the first time the couple saw each other was in 1999, during a photoshoot for their film 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke'.

Since then, Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together on several movies like 'Kuch Naa Kaho' (2003), 'Bunty Aur Babli' (2005), 'Dhoom 2' (2006), 'Umrao Jaan' (2006), and 'Guru' (2007).