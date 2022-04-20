K-Pop band Seventeen releases official movie in India

New Delhi: Popular K-Pop boy band Seventeen have released their movie 'Seventeen Power of Love: The Movie' in India on April 20.

'Seventeen Power of Love: The Movie' charts the exciting adventures of the band, documenting their concerts as well as some exclusive behind the scenes action.

The group consists of thirteen members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

Fans get a chance to see all their musical idols in an up, close, and personal avatar. The documentary also features in depth interviews of all thirteen artists, as well as personal revelations about their past, present and future.

With five platinum albums in Korea, a spot on the US Billboard 200 for two consecutive weeks, and number one place on the Japanese Oricon chart, it is evident that the 'Seventeen mania' is raging all over.

PVR Pictures release, 'Seventeen Power of Love: The Movie', directed byOH Yoon-Dong, in cinemas from April 20.