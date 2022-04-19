Thalaivar 169 with Nelson not dropped, to go on floors in July

CHENNAI: With rumours doing rounds on the internet that Superstar Rajinikanth has backed off from working with Nelson Dilipkumar, sources close to #Thalaivar169 have denied about the project being dropped. The rumours apparently sparked off after the release of Vijay's Beast where Rajini caught up a special show of the film.

It is also learnt that the film, which was launched officially by Sun Pictures, will go on floors as per plan in July. With neither the actor nor the makers giving out an official statement, fans are hoping that the rumours are baseless.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe.