Fourth schedule of 'Music School' wrapped up in Goa

Chennai: The fun-filled fourth schedule of director Papa Rao Biyyala's upcoming film 'Music School' has been wrapped up in Goa.

The fourth schedule comprised scenes between actors Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi and Shaan in Goa.

A significant chunk of the talkie portions of the musical have been shot in scenic locales and with beaches in the backdrop.

With this wrap-up in Goa, 95 per cent of the film has been completed.

'Music School', a one-of-a-kind bilingual (it is being made in Hindi and Telugu), is being produced by Yamini Films. It has music by Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography by Kiran Deohans.

The film stars Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Shaan, Suhasini Mulay, Prakash Raj, Benjamin Gilani, Srikanth Iyengar, Vinay Varma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Gracy Goswamy, Ozu Barua, Bugs Bhargava, Mangala Bhatt and Phani Eggoti among others.

Says Shaan, "I had a wonderful time shooting for 'Music School'. The entire cast and crew was like a big family. We had a wonderful time, especially the children. They're always so enthusiastic and so full of life. We're going to miss all the fun that we had. I can't wait to see how the film shapes up. I'm hoping to meet up at the reunion party once the film is ready for release. Until then, my best wishes to Papa Rao ji and the entire crew of 'Music School'."

The director cast Shaan for a critical role in the film after watching him sing a song for the film in Ilaiyaraaja's recording studio in Chennai.

Papa Rao Biyyala was looking for a flamboyant person for this role and he thought the singer fit the bill.

This schedule also wraps up the portions of the second leads of the film, Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswamy, who, the director says, did a wonderful job. This teen duo has something special in store for the audience in the film.

The director says directing veteran character actors like Benjamin Gilani and Suhasini Mulay was the ultimate experience.

Says Papa Rao, "It was a great pleasure to work with such erudite actors. Cinematographer Kiran Deohans has captured some mind-blowing shots of the scenic beauty of Goa. The fourth schedule was quite special. I'm happy that we shot here; it is one of the most visually striking states of our country. We can't wait to get started on the final song of our musical in Hyderabad."