First-of-its-kind technology used for Prabhas’s Project K

The sources suggest that the creators are to incorporate a new technology in the making of this movie.

The film is being shot with an Arri Alexa digital motion picture camera system, making this the first Indian film to use this cutting-edge technology.

Since its introduction, eight movies shot on Alexa, have won an Academy Award for Best Picture, including 2021’s Nomadland. Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, is expected to be one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema. Billed as a sci-fi thriller, the makers have collaborated with Tech Mahindra, to deliver the best output possible. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and other biggies are to play major roles in the film.