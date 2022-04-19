Dippam Dappam from 'KVRK' to be out tomorrow

Chennai: Following the success of the first three singles, the 'Super Deluxe' actor on Tuesday took to Instagram and dropped the announcement of the fourth single from 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' titled 'Dippam Dappam'
Taking to the caption, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, "The Khatija - Rambo love story 😍 With @actorvijaysethupathi and @samantharuthprabhuoffl 🥰 😌 coming up next 😇😍🥳🥳🥳🥳 #DippamDappam @anirudhofficial ‘s best efforts to entertain as always 🥳 🥳 🥳 party vibes this time ! @actorvijaysethupathi #nayanthara @samantharuthprabhuoffl @anirudhofficial @therowdypictures @redgiantmovies_ @7_screenstudio".
The film also features Samantha and Nayanthara in lead roles.
Soon after the poster was dropped, fans chimed into comments section to leave heart and fire emoticons as they loved the glimpse of the poster.
While 'Naan pizhai' featured Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, 'Dippam Dappam' love track is for Samantha.
Helmed by Vignesh Shivan 'KRK' is produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio in association with Rowdy Pictures. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The triangular romantic comedy-drama film is set to release in theatres on April 28.