Dippam Dappam from 'KVRK' to be out tomorrow

The film also features Samantha and Nayanthara in lead roles.

While 'Naan pizhai' featured Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, 'Dippam Dappam' love track is for Samantha.

Helmed by Vignesh Shivan 'KRK' is produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio in association with Rowdy Pictures. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The triangular romantic comedy-drama film is set to release in theatres on April 28.