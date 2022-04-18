Here is the amount earned by Samantha Prabhu as her first pay cheque

MUMBAI: Actor Samantha Prabhu recently took a walk along the memory lane and revealed the amount she earned as her first income.

In an Instagram QnA, Samantha shared that she asked for Rs 500 as a hostess for a conference in a hotel.

“My first income was Rs 500 for working eight hours as a hostess in a hotel for a day … I was in the 10th or 11th standard at the time,” she recalled.

Samantha has come a long way in her career. She made her acting debut in 2010 with ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and has never looked back since. With films such as ‘Kaththi’, ‘Rangasthalam’, ‘S / O Sathyamurthy’, Samantha proved her talent as an actor.

Last year she won many hearts with her OTT debut ‘The Family Man’. According to reports, she is now ready to work with Varun Dhawan in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s new project.