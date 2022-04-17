Suriya couldn’t believe himself when he saw Nerukku Ner: Sivakumar

Chennai: Actor Sivakumar isn’t often vocal about his sons Suriya and Karthi, especially on stage. In an earlier interview with us a surprised Suriya even told us about how he was taken aback when his dad praised him on stage of 24.

He took the opportunity again at the press meet of Oh My Dog, produced by Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and said that Suriya’s success looks like a miracle to him.

“Karthi was quite studious and Suriya was a kid who would jump from bench to bench to avoid questions. One of his schools had asked to admit him in another school because their pass percentage would come down if Suriya gave his board exams,” he said.

The veteran actor also narrated the incident when put Suriya in St Bedes Academy. “We had to move Karthi as well with Suriya. I had to wait in a long line in the hot sun and submit his application form. We were told that Suriya could either make it or there could be a possibility of not taking him. We returned home and Suriya broke down terribly seeing me wait in the queue. I had to calm him down. Then came Loyola where he had seven arrears on an average and ended up completing it,” added Sivakumar.

As we all know Suriya began his career in the garment industry. “He traveled to Ambattur on a bike and to the harbour to ensure that the goods were safe. Once Vasanth met Suriya and asked if he would be interested in acting.