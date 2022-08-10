Chess Olympiad: Stalin announces Rs 1 cr to Indian teams

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wedneday announced Rs 1 crore to the two Indian teams who clinched medals in the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022.

The Tamil Nadu government has successfully completed the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad with extravagant cultural events held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, with India’s ‘B’ team winning a bronze medal in the Open section.

"I am extremely happy that two teams have won medals in the general section of the Chess Olympiad held in Tamil Nadu, 'Team India B' and 'Team India A' in the women's section and have brought pride to the Chess Olympiad and India," read the statement.