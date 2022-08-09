Gukesh D & Nihal Sarin win gold in individual boards

CHENNAI: Grandmasters Gukesh D and Nihal Sarin won gold medals in board 1 and board 2, on the last day of Chess Olympiad 2022 today.

Gukesh scored a staggering 9/11 with a performance rating of 2867 and Nihal Sarin with an amazing PR of 2774.

This is India's second medal at the Chess Olympiad after the bronze in 2014, without counting the online Olympiad.

While, in board 3, Arjun Erigaisi and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Meanwhile, India B team defeated Germany won bronze medals at the 44th Chess Olympiad.