Chess Olympiad 2022

Final round: Vakhidov takes Uzbekistan to victory in open section

India 2 defeats Germany as Grandmaster Nihal Sarin defeats GM Matthias Bluebaum and Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani defeats GM Liviu-Dieter Nisipeanu.
Uzbekistan players
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Jakhongir Vakhidov's win takes Uzbekistan to victory in the open section at the final round of the 44th Chess Olympiad that is happening under way in Mahabalipuram.

While, India 2 defeats Germany as Grandmaster Nihal Sarin defeats GM Matthias Bluebaum and Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani defeats GM Liviu-Dieter Nisipeanu and won bronze medals.

Armenia are the silver medalists in the open section.

