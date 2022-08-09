Final round: Vakhidov takes Uzbekistan to victory in open section

CHENNAI: Jakhongir Vakhidov's win takes Uzbekistan to victory in the open section at the final round of the 44th Chess Olympiad that is happening under way in Mahabalipuram.
While, India 2 defeats Germany as Grandmaster Nihal Sarin defeats GM Matthias Bluebaum and Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani defeats GM Liviu-Dieter Nisipeanu and won bronze medals.
Armenia are the silver medalists in the open section.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android