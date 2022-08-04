On rest day, Chess players take Mahabalipuram tour

CHENNAI: With Thursday being a rest day, players of Chess Olympiad 2022 visited the iconic Mahabalipuram temple and were amused to see the ancient structures.

The players visited and took pictures of different spots of seafront, Shore Temple, Krishna’s Butter Ball and Ganesha Ratha stone temple.

Two chess players from Kuwait also visited the beach temple along with others.

The 44th International Chess Olympiad is being held in Mahabalipuram, where around 3,000 chess players from 186 international countries are participating.