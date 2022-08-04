On rest day, chess officials, players turn to football

CHENNAI: The International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Thursday organised a friendly football tournament, supported by Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

With Thursday being a rest day, a few Chess Olympiad competitors combined forces with officials from various countries to participate in the six-team event. The teams – FIDE, All India Chess Federation (AICF), Africa, America, Europe and Asia – were divided into two groups of three each. Incumbent FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich and five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand, running for the vice-president’s post in the upcoming FIDE elections, had their moments on the pitch.