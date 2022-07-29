List of 8 Tamil Nadu Chess players in the fray: Details inside

CHENNAI: The much-awaited tournament of the Chess Olympiad began with 3 matches at 3 pm today. The Olympiad is being held in India for the first time ever, after being moved out of Russia and has attracted a record number of entries in the Open (188) and women's (162) sections.
Name (Age) - World Ranking List
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (16) - 107
Vaishali Rameshbabu (21) - 29
Adhiban Baskaran (29) - 219
Krishnan Sasikiran (41) - 119
L. Narayanan (24) - 89
Gukesh D (16) - 54
Karthikeyan Murali (23) - 173
SP Sethuraman (29) - 151
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android