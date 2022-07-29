Chess Olympiad 2022

List of 8 Tamil Nadu Chess players in the fray: Details inside

The Olympiad is being held in India for the first time ever, after being moved out of Russia and has attracted a record number of entries in the Open (188) and women's (162) sections.
CHENNAI:

CHENNAI: The much-awaited tournament of the Chess Olympiad began with 3 matches at 3 pm today. The Olympiad is being held in India for the first time ever, after being moved out of Russia and has attracted a record number of entries in the Open (188) and women's (162) sections.

Here is a list of 8 players from Tamil Nadu, who are participating in the international event:

Name (Age) - World Ranking List

  • Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (16) - 107

  • Vaishali Rameshbabu (21) - 29

  • Adhiban Baskaran (29) - 219

  • Krishnan Sasikiran (41) - 119

  • L. Narayanan (24) - 89

  • Gukesh D (16) - 54

  • Karthikeyan Murali (23) - 173

  • SP Sethuraman (29) - 151

Round 1 matches of 44th Chess Olympiad begin

