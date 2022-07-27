Chess Olympiad-themed flight flies high with govt students

CHENNAI: With the biggest Chess tournament barely a day away, the SpiceJet flight themed on the sporting event has begun its journey from Chennai to Bengaluru.
The private carrier has been roped in to promote the Olympiad. The flight was unveiled today, thereafter, government schools students were given a memento of the tournament mascot Chess 'Thambi' miniature.
Shortly after which all of them boarded the flight along with Chepauk MLA and actor/producer Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Chennai will host Chess Olympiad, consisting of over 2,000 players in 343 teams from 186 countries, from July 28 to August 11.
