Chess Olympiad: Motorists can avoid these roads tomorrow

CHENNAI: The opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai tomorrow evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Central Ministers, Ministers, chess players and players from various countries and special guests are expected to attend the event.

Detailed arrangements have been made by the Chennai Traffic Police Department.

However, traffic congestion is likely to occur in Raja Muthiah Road, EVR Road, Central Square, Annasalai (up to Spencer Junction) and surrounding areas on 28.07.2022 from noon to 9.00 pm.