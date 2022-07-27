BJP cadres paste Modi's photo on Chess Olympiad posters

CHENNAI: Stirring a new controversy over the Chess Olympiad publicity blitz, BJP members on Wednesday pasted portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on billboards put up here as part of the State government's publicity campaign for the 44th Chess Olympiad and they raised objections to the posters and billboards featuring only Chief minister MK Stalin's images.

Interestingly, the Prime Minister will be inaugurating the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held at nearby Mamallapuram, starting on July 28 and ending on August 10.

BJP’s sports and skill development cell, state president Amar Prasad Reddy shared on his Twitter handle a video clip of him fixing photographs of Modi on hoardings, along with two others.