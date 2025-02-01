Chennai traffic cop arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

CHENNAI: A traffic policeman with the Chennai police was arrested under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl under the pretext of helping her.

The arrested policeman, Raman, was working as a driver for a traffic police Inspector. About a week ago, he spotted the girl sleeping on the pavement and learnt during questioning that she had come to meet her boyfriend, but ended up on the platform, as he was not at home.

When the constable said he would take her to her mother, the girl pleaded not to take her home. He then took her to a police booth and allegedly molested her. After the girl screamed, he let her off after which she went home.

When she reached home, her mother allegedly planned to get her married to a relative. Learning this, the girl fled home again and reached her boyfriend's home. His mother sent them to a relative's house in Cuddalore, where the children stayed for three days before a police team from the city rescued her based on her mother's complaint.

The police arrested the boy for raping her and his mother was arrested for colluding with him. Later, the Mylapore all-women police arrested the policeman, too.

The constable, the boy, and his mother were arrested under the Pocso Act. All three were remanded in judicial custody.