Chennai police shoot at history sheeter after he opens fire; arrest him

CHENNAI: In a police operation at Perambur, a history sheeter, involved in 12 cases including murders, sustained a leg injury after a police sub-inspector opened fire at him in a bid to arrest him.

On seeing the cops, the history sheeter Arivazhagan (28), of Tirumullaivoyal opened fire at SI Premkumar using his illegal firearm. The SI narrowly escaped in the attack and the injured criminal has been admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital.

After formally arresting him and executing the non-bailable warrants pending against him, the police team admitted him to the prisoner's ward in the hospital.

Police stated that there are 12 cases, including the case of murder of a DMK functionary, registered against Arivazhagan, an A-category rowdy, at Tiruttani, Sholavaram, Minjur, and Otteri police stations.

As he evaded arrest for six years in connection with the murder cases, the court concerned issued non-bailable warrants against him. These warrants have been pending for a few years now.

Based on a tip-off that Arivazhagan frequently visited the Pananthopu area in Perambur to meet his associate, a special team led by SI Premkumar conducted an operation on Monday morning.

Upon seeing the cops, he attempted to use a concealed illegal firearm, procured from Bihar. SI Premkumar responded with defensive fire, and hit Arivazhagan's right leg, below the knee, enabling his capture.

The police team confiscated the illegal firearm, six kilograms of ganja, and a knife from him. The Otteri police registered a case and arrested Arivazhagan, and he was admitted to the hospital for treatment in police custody.