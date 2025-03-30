Chennai Metro Rail to follow Saturday schedule for Ramzan on March 31

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail will operate on Saturday timetable on account of Ramzan festival on Monday.

As per the notification from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the Metro train service will operate from 5 am to 11 pm with the following frequency:

On Monday, between 8 am and 11 and from 5 pm to 8 pm, the Metro trains will be available every 6 minutes. And, from 5 am till 8 am, 11 am till 5 pm and 8 pm till 10 pm, the Metro trains will be available every 7 minutes for the commuters.

Subsequently, from 10 pm till 11 pm, the Metro trains will be available every 15 minutes, considering low traffic during the last hour of the day.