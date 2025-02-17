Chennai: Five held for possession of 3.5 kg ganja, chocolates, painkillers

CHENNAI: Five persons were arrested in two separate incidents for possession of ganja and other drugs. In one case, Periamet Police seized 30 ganja chocolates and 150 gm of ganja from a guest worker.

Periamet police received a tip-off about a ganja peddler and kept vigil near the Central railway station on Sunday night. On noticing a man moving suspiciously, a police team intercepted him and questioned him.

He was identified as Karthik Prasad Malik (20) of Odisha. As Karthik gave evasive replies, police checked his bag and found ganja chocolates in them. He was arrested.

In another case, Chintadripet police on Sunday arrested four persons for possession of over 3.5 kg of ganja and painkiller tablets. Police had received a tip-off about the movement of drugs near Ritchie Street and intercepted a two-wheeler based on suspicion. On checking the riders, police found painkillers in their bag and questioned them.

Police arrested M Sarathkumar (32) and N Cheraman (25) of Perambur and secured 3 kg of ganja from them. Based on the information they provided, police arrested D Mahesh (35) of Otteri and Mohammed Sadik (30) of Kolathur and seized 500 gm of ganja from them. Police also seized 200 painkiller tablets. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.