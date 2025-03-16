Chennai Corpn to install GPS on fogging machines to monitor mosquito control efforts

CHENNAI: As part of the amplified drive to eradicate mosquitoes in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has planned to install GPS/GIS in fogging vehicles to assist in monitoring. A tender for the same will be floated for an estimated cost of Rs 47.70 lakh.

The civic body has been carrying out mosquito eradication efforts since the northeast monsoon, yet mosquito bites are rapidly spiking. To step up the drive, the GCC plans to install an online vehicle tracking system using GPS/GIS in 94 fogging vehicles on a hire basis for three years.

A total cost of Rs 47.70 lakh has been allocated for the project, and the tender will be floated on March 18. It is noted that the tender will be opened at the inviting authority's office at the Ripon Building on the same day. Bidders must submit the required documents, including the latest contractor registration certificate from either the state or central government.

GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran told DT Next that a review meeting with entomologists was recently held to find a permanent solution to the mosquito menace in the city. "Untreated sewage discharged into stormwater drains and water bodies has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. We have asked for suggestions from experts to prevent the spread of mosquitoes," he added.

Since mosquitoes are entering through slit catch pits in the city, the civic body plans to install mesh to close these catch pits. However, the commissioner stated that, depending on feasibility, mesh will be installed to prevent mosquitoes from coming through the pits.