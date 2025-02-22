Chennai Citizen Connect: Re-lay milled Purasawalkam High Road stretch, urge commuters

CHENNAI: Shoddy roads have become a common sight to the residents of Chennai in recent years. In the case of Purasawalkam High Road, the stretch of the road near the Doveton bridge was milled almost a week ago, however, it has not been re-laid so far, claim residents and commuters.

Complaining that they have been facing difficulties in driving on bad roads for a long time, the motorists raised concerns about accidents.

The commuters also alleged that the road continues to be in adverse condition due to high vehicular movement, forcing them to endure it silently.

Speaking to Dt Next, a commuter said, “Besides the poor road conditions, the traffic congestion due to ongoing underground Metro Rail construction around the location has caused inconvenience to the public. On top of it, the Chennai Corporation has taken no steps to re-lay the road that was milled almost a week ago.”

Another commuter said, “Purasawalkam High Road is already one of the busiest locations. Though the department has milled the road to relay it, why is there a delay of over a week? The department should act promptly before any untoward accidents unfold.”

The residents, shop owners, and commuters have requested the concerned department to start relaying the road immediately to prevent any fatalities in the area.

Another commuter stressed quick action by the corporation as the road is an important connecting point.

A traffic police stationed at the Purasawalkam High Road said that the department concerned has been directed to relay the road at the earliest and the work is expected to be completed in a couple of days.