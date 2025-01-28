Chennai all set to host Triathlon Asia Cup 2025 series opener on Feb 6

CHENNAI: The season opener for the nine-leg Triathlon Asia Cup 2025 series is all set to be held in Chennai on February 6 and will feature triathletes from 15 countries, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) said on Tuesday.

This is the second major sporting event that Chennaiites can look forward to this year. The other event is the WTT Star Contender table tennis event which will be hosted in the city in March.

The Triathlon Asia Cup 2025 series season opener will be held at the sprint distance, which is half the distance used in the Olympics. It will involve 750 metres of sea swimming, 20 kilometres of cycling, and 5 kilometres of running — all taking place one after the other.

The competition will kickstart from the beach area of INS Adyar with the swim round. Afterwards, the triathletes will pick up their cycles in the transition area outside and race along Kamarajar Salai, War Memorial, Flag Staff Road, half of Anna Salai, and Walajah Salai. They will then cycle back to the transition area and get started with the running segment, heading down Kamarajar Salai upto the Reserve Bank of India subway before returning.

India will field its top eight male and female athletes in the event, and as the host state, Tamil Nadu will get two wildcard entries. The largest contingent will come from Japan, with nearly 10 triathletes participating, followed by athletes from Indonesia, Switzerland, Spain, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Australia, among other countries. Athletes from Ireland and Italy are also expected to take part.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6.30 am and is expected to conclude by 9.30 am, to minimise any disruptions to the general public.

Regarding preparations, the organising body mentioned that the Coast Guard will provide lifeguard coverage during the sea swimming portion. For the cycling and running segments, the roads used for the Formula 4 night street race event held last year will be utilised.

Meanwhile, a water test has been completed with satisfactory results, and final tests will be conducted three days before the February 6 event, it added.