Check out Salman's video with siblings from Arbaaz Khan's b'day celebrations

MUMBAI: It's always a treat for fans to get a sneak peek into the personal lives of their favourite stars. Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan on Saturday made the day of his brother Salman Khan's fans.

As Arbaaz turned a year older today, the whole Khan family got together and celebrated the former's special day in a special way.

Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz dropped an adorable video from the cake cutting ceremony.

The video shows Arbaaz standing next to his siblings Salman, Arpita Khan Sharma, Sohail Khan and Alvira Agnihotri as he cut the cake.

Salman's clip with his siblings is going viral on the internet. It literally brought smiles to the faces of his admirers.

"Aww... one of the best videos I have seen today," a social media user commented.

"This video made my day," a fan wrote.

Before making his way to Arbaaz's birthday, Salman posed for pictures for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. He was spotted wearing printed pink denims.

Salman's pink pants caught netizens' attention and garnered a lot of reactions over his look.

"Hahahah he looks so cute in pink pants," a Twitter user wrote.

"Salman following Barbie trend in best way," another one commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in his much-awaited ‘Tiger 3’.‘Tiger 3’, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited.