Chargesheet filed against former AIADMK Min R Kamaraj, sons & close aides

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team had filed a chargesheet before the court of Special Judge/CJM, Thiruvarur against former AIADMK Minister and current MLA R. Kamaraj and his sons Dr. M.K.Eniyan and Dr. K. Inban and his close associates R. Chandrakasan, B.Krishnamoorthy and S. Udayakumar under the relevant provision of the prevention of corruption Act in connection with a case filed in July last year.

R. Kamaraj was Minister for Food and Civil Supplies during the AIADMK regime.

When the case was registered it was alleged that the accused had assets and pecuniary resources to the tune of Rs. 58.44 crore which are disproportionate to the known sources of income. During the course of the investigation, searches were conducted in 51 places by the DVAC and certain incriminating materials/ documents were also seized.

The investigation disclosed that Kamaraj had acquired shares in NARC Hotels Private Limited and also purchased assets in the name of NARC Hotel Pvt.Ltd, through his close associates R.Chandrakasan, B.Krishnamoorthy, R. Udhayakumar and also constructed a Multi-Speciality Hospital in the name of Sri Kamatchi Medical Centre, a unit of Sri Vasudevaperumal Health Care Private Limited for his two sons Eniyan and Inban, all to the extent of Rs.127 crore which are disproportionate to the known sources of income for which they could not account satisfactorily, said a note from DVAC.