Aditya-L1 launch live: Fourth stage engine ignited
Catch the live updates of India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 launch with DT Next.
CHENNAI: The India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched atop the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:50 AM IST today.
The third stage of the rocket separated successfully, and the fourth stage has been ignited. The telemetry has been acquired and the spacecraft is performing normally.
Live Updates
- 2 Sep 2023 7:15 AM GMT
The fourth stage has ignited on PSLV-C57 carrying the Aditya L1 mission. The telemetry has been acquired and the spacecraft is performing normally.
- 2 Sep 2023 7:11 AM GMT
"I extend heartiest congratulations to everyone on the launch of Aditya-L1," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Raipur.
- 2 Sep 2023 6:53 AM GMT
VIDEO | "I was very excited and it's a sigh of relief that finally, we have been able to successfully lift off the Aditya-L1 Mission," says a student at BITM Kolkata after the launch of ISRO's Aditya-L1 Mission.#AdityaL1Launch #AdityaL1Mission pic.twitter.com/VvontyVs22— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2023
- 2 Sep 2023 6:50 AM GMT
People chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as ISRO's PSLV-C57 rocket carrying Aditya-L1 lifts off from Sriharikota.
- 2 Sep 2023 6:49 AM GMT
After the launch of Aditya-L1, people gathered at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota say "We have come from Mumbai to witness this. It was an unforgettable moment for us. This (Aditya-L1) is going to be marvellous. It is a wonderful feeling that we are giving competition to space agencies like NASA and others. We are really excited."
- 2 Sep 2023 6:37 AM GMT
Visuals of the PSLV rocket, carrying the Aditya-L1 solar mission, after its launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. So far all signals are healthy, as per ISRO.
- 2 Sep 2023 6:37 AM GMT
The third stage of the separation of PSLV-C57 has been completed.
- 2 Sep 2023 6:33 AM GMT
The payload covering the ISRO's Aditya L1 spacecraft has been separated as it leaves Earth's atmosphere. Currently, the third stage is separated as per ISRO.
- 2 Sep 2023 6:32 AM GMT
Visuals from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota following the launch of Aditya-L1.
- 2 Sep 2023 6:29 AM GMT
#ISRO launches India's first solar mission, #AdityaL1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in #Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.#AdityaL1 is carrying seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the Sun.#PSLVC57 #AdityaL1launch #AdityaL1mission #sun #sunmission #solarmission pic.twitter.com/ZLsl2HwmZ8— DT Next (@dt_next) September 2, 2023