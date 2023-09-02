Begin typing your search...

Aditya-L1 launch live: Fourth stage engine ignited

Catch the live updates of India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 launch with DT Next.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Sep 2023 5:31 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-02 07:19:45  )
Aditya-L1 launch live: Fourth stage engine ignited
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched atop the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:50 AM IST today.

The third stage of the rocket separated successfully, and the fourth stage has been ignited. The telemetry has been acquired and the spacecraft is performing normally.


Live Updates

2023-09-02 05:31:05
>Load More
Aditya-L1 launch live updatesAditya-L1Aditya-L1 launchIndiaIndian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)ISROaditya-l1 mission launchISRO Aditya L1 LaunchISRO Aditya L1 Launch live updatesAditya L1 Solar Mission Live UpdatesAditya L1 Solar Mission LiveAditya-L1 Solar Missionsun mission aditya l1India’s Sun missionaditya l1 mission isroaditya l1 budgetsolar mission isrosolar mission aditya l1aditya l1 mission countdown
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X