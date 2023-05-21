3 out of 4 listed aviation stocks struggle to lift-off
CHENNAI: Even though many Indian airline brands are taking to the skies, only three passenger airlines - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (brand Indigo), SpiceJet, Jet Airways - and one helicopter service company, Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, are listed on the bourses.
Among the listed as well as the unlisted ones, InterGlobe Aviation is the market leader with 55.7 per cent market share and SpiceJet has 6.9 per cent, as per the figures released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the period January-March 2023. Jet Airways is not operational now owing to financial problems.
InterGlobe Aviation hit the market for funds in 2018 at an issue price of Rs 765 per share. The last traded price of the InterGlobe Aviation share was Rs 2,264.35 with a 52-week high/low of Rs 2,332.85/Rs 1,513.30.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android