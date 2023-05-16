Adani Foundation comes to the rescue of mountaineer Anurag Maloo

NEW DELHI: Anurag Maloo is a mountaineer and a climate athlete. He is a resident of Kishangarh, Rajasthan. Recently, he went on an expedition to Mount Annapurna in Nepal, one of the highest peaks in the world.

Unfortunately, Anurag met with an accident and had gone missing on April 17 after falling from an altitude of 5,800 metres while descending from Camp III on Mount Annapurna.

After three days, he was found alive but in a critical condition. His family needed extended medical support for his treatment as his recovery cost exceeded their means.

His family requested for the Adani Foundation's assistance to arrange and bear the cost of the airlift and ground transfer from Nepal to India.

Chairman Gautam Adani promptly acted and the Adani Foundation arranged an air ambulance for his transfer.

Anurag was rescued and airlifted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Aashish Maloo said in a tweet: "Grateful beyond words for the timely airlifting! Heartfelt thanks to @gautam_adani and @AdaniFoundation for their invaluable support in repatriating @AnuragMaloo safely."

"Priti and I are privileged to be of help. We are happy to learn that Anurag is safe and are praying for his speedy recovery. We are confident that he will soon be ready to conquer more of life's peaks," Gautam Adani tweeted.