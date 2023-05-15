Keen to double exports within 3 years: Blue Star

CHANDIGARH: Blue Star Ltd is targeting to double its exports within three years as the company looks to expand its international footprint.

Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan said the company’s exports are worth around Rs 800 crore at present and would like to double these within three years.

According to Thiagarajan, the company is going to expand its international footprint.

“We were only in the Middle East (earlier). This year, we have opened an office in the US, Japan, and Europe. So, we want to enter these markets,” he said.

“You know China plus one strategy. People want to look at India other than China. Under that, we are exploring these markets. Today, we do exports of around Rs 800 crore, we would like to double it within three years,” Thiagarajan said here.

The AC market in the US and Europe is big compared with India, he noted.

This year, the company has also bagged a “major order from Bengaluru metro, worth more than Rs 500 crore”, he added.

On the company’s plans, he said, “We want to consolidate our leadership in existing business... second is to get into large chillers. We were doing up to 600 tonnes of chillers, now we will be doing up to 1,000 tonnes...third is to expand our international footprint”.