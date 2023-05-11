More than 50% of investment projects in Invest Rajasthan implemented

JAIPUR: A review meeting on the progress of MoUs and LOIs, at The Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022, was held under the chairmanship of Rajasthan additional chief secretary, Industries and Commerce, Veenu Gupta, at Udyog Bhavan on Thursday.

Following up on the progress of investments on the ground till date, it was reported that more than 50% of the investments announced in The Invest Rajasthan Summit have already been implemented. Among a total of 2091 projects, 1074 projects have been implemented and 1017 projects are currently in the under implementation stage. A total of 4195 cases were reviewed during the meeting.

Veenu Gupta emphasized the importance of establishing enterprises for the all-round development of the state. She urged officials to help industries so that they don't face any difficulty in getting information related to setting up their enterprise or obtaining NOCs from various departments.

Gupta also instructed the officers to remain in touch with investors and provide them with all necessary help including immediate redressal of investment-related issues.

"It's essential for us to provide a supportive environment to industrialists to flourish in Rajasthan," said Gupta. "We're working hard to further ease the process of establishing enterprises in the state and offer a hassle-free experience to investors."