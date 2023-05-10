Sagent opens India operations via Chennai facility

CHENNAI: Sagent, a Warburg Pincus-backed fintech software firm modernising mortgage servicing for banks and lenders, on Tuesday announced the opening of its non-US headquarters in Chennai, supporting Sagent’s newly incorporated software engineering team.
Last year, Sagent struck a partnership deal with Cooper, the third- largest mortgage servicer in America.
In 2023, Sagent is selectively adding talent and operations to accelerate its building of cloud- native platforms to power America’s complex $13 trillion mortgage industry.
“Three key Sagent operational milestones this year are hiring Fannie Mae vet Marianne Sullivan as COO, hiring Wells Fargo vet Perry Hilzendeger as EVP, Servicing, and opening our Chennai, India operation to accelerate our cloud-native mortgage servicing software development,” said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka.
“In our landmark 2022 deal with Cooper, they became a Sagent customer, plus we acquired their highly experienced mortgage servicing fintech team, many of which are in India. With the opening of our Chennai location, Sagent now has 520 employees along with hundreds of contractors. We’re the only major fintech firm with a global team dedicated to building core, default, and consumer mortgage servicing platforms for top banks and lenders.”
Sagent’s new 18,367 sqft facility opened its doors on May 8 and will host 120+ Sagent team members. “Sagent India is a bright team full of relevant, reliable talent, and this team has a relentless commitment to the Sagent vision,” said Naren Sundram, SVP, head of India at Sagent. “We’re all moving quickly on Sagent’s vision to fundamentally change America’s housing ecosystem and deliver positive outcomes for servicers and homeowners.”
