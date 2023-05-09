Gold price rises by Rs 56 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 56 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 45,736. Accordingly, per gram of gold is sold at Rs 5,717.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price has fallen today.

Silver price has fallen by Rs 0.20 paise to Rs 82.40 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 82,500.