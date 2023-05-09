Brand Storii by ITC continues to grow as it signs three more properties

NEW DELHI: ITC Hotels continue to expand and strengthen its presence across India with the signing of three more properties under brand Storii in Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

on Brand Storii's expansion in India, Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said: "We are happy to announce the addition of three new properties under Storii by ITC Hotels at some of the most sought-after destinations in the country. The new properties at Goa, Manali, and Prayagraj highlight our focus on growth and expansion in the boutique hotel space. Storii by ITC Hotels is fast becoming a preferred brand in the experiential segment, welcoming travelers seeking local experiences. Every property under this brand tells its own unique Storii."

Soon to open, Storii Moira Riviera, is located in Moira, a pretty village in North Goa known for its beautiful rivulet views, winding lanes and serene sunsets. This 15 keys boutique property follows the Mediterranean style design & architecture. Most rooms offer a plunge pool, fascinating scenic sights and various recreational facilities including the K by Kayakalp spa.

Adding to their strength in Himachal Pradesh, ITC Hotels has signed the 23 keys Urvashi's Retreat, Manali for brand Storii. Enhancing the boutique experience, every aspect of the property will be further personaliSed to offer a unique blend of local rusticity and splendor. With around one thousand square feet-large playroom, Urvashi's Retreat is popular with kids.

Located in the heart of the city, Storii Prayagraj is rooted in heritage and just 10 km away from the popular pilgrim spot - Triveni Sangam. Built in traditional architecture with sprawling lawns, the property will be extensively refurbished to accommodate a new wing even as the current heritage wing stands a reminder to the eras gone by. The new offering shall offer the K by Kayakalp spa and exciting food and beverage options including a bar, an all-day dining and a speciality restaurant.

Storii is a collection of hand-picked boutique properties, designed to satiate the ever-evolving needs of the global traveller. Consisting of intimate-sized properties in the premium segment, Storii by ITC Hotels can be found at both expected and unexpected destinations, breath-taking locales or sites steeped in history, golden untouched beaches or jungles thriving with adventure, quiet scenic valleys or deserts buzzing with folklore. Each property offers a distinct experience, and these unique stays will ensure that the brand tells a story like no one else.