Dubai crypto regulator awards first broker-dealer MVP operational license

Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) was formed in March 2022 to regulate the emerging virtual asset sector in the emirate, as the UAE pushes to become a global hub for the industry.
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

DUBAI: BitOasis, a Middle East-focused crypto exchange based in the United Arab Emirates, has received the first broker-dealer minimum viable product operational license from Dubai’s crypto regulator, the company said recently, as per a Reuters report.

Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) was formed in March 2022 to regulate the emerging virtual asset sector in the emirate, as the UAE pushes to become a global hub for the industry. VARA licenses firms in a series of stages. BitOasis, which received provisional approval to start the licensing process in March 2022, is the first broker-dealer to complete the minimum viable product stage. No firm has yet been licensed under the full market product stage, as per VARA’s website.

