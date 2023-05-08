Chennai leads in total land area transactions: Report

“With land becoming scarcer amid the unfettered real estate development boom, leading players are pulling out all the stops to secure the best land parcels in key locations,” says Anuj Puri, Chairman - Anarock Group. “In the last financial year, the number of land deals has risen significantly – from 44 in FY22 to 87 in FY23. However, in terms of area, the increase was just 13% - implying that several smaller plots were closed in FY23.” “With residential sales in the top 7 cities scaling an all-time high in the last financial year (approx 3.8 lakh units), large and listed developers have been cashing in on the unrelenting housing boom. With land being the key input commodity for real estate development, these players have been making strategic land investments across prominent micro-markets and quite a few smaller deals took place in the last financial year.”