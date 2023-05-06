Air India to get ready for pilots from Go Airlines

NEW DELHI: For the pilots of Go Airlines (India) Ltd, it seems their employer is a "no go airline" and the race is on as to who will board the Air India.

Incidentally, Go Airlines' brand is Go First and for the pilots it seems to "get away first".

"The pilots from Go Airlines are experienced and they are ready to fly. It will be a good catch for Air India," a senior pilot told IANS preferring anonymity.

According to him, the hiring will be for Air India and not a common recruitment for Air India, Vistara and AirAsia.

"Ultimately Vistara and AirAsia may be merged with Air India. So there is no point going there and coming back to Air India," the official added.

According to reports, Air India has extended the walk-in interview at Gurugram for Airbus A320 pilots by a day owing to a large number of applicants from Go Airlines.

The Wadia group's Go Airlines has filed for a voluntary insolvency petition with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and grounded its flights for some time.

It is said Indigo Airlines too is getting applications from Go Airlines pilots.