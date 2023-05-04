Zoho launches privacy-centered web browser, Ulaa
CHENNAI: Zoho Corporation, the Chennai-based global technology company, on Thursday launched Ulaa, a privacy-centered browser. Ulaa, derived from Tamil, means journey or voyage.
The browser is built specifically to secure personal data with pre-built capabilities that universally block tracking and website surveillance.
The privacy-centered browser is equipped with features that allow for privacy customisation, built-in user profile modes, and integrated productivity tools while keeping user data safe and private. Users can also sync browsing sessions between devices—either an entire browser window or a singular tab—allowing them to use multiple devices for the same browsing session seamlessly, as per a release.
“Not many browsers on the market today are built to protect user privacy. They were created to protect respective company’s ad-based business models and surveillance companies that complement them, which runs counter to protecting users. This conflict between user’s preferences and browser’s business models means end users lose,” said Sridhar Vembu, CEO-co-founder, Zoho Corporation.
As per a report, 92% of Indian internet users are concerned about online privacy, wherein 85% felt Internet companies have been part of the problem. As of December 2022, India had over 700 mn active internet users, and by 2025 it is expected to reach 900 mn. As the internet user base increases so will privacy threat vectors and concerns.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android